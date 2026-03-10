Yoshi and the Mysterious Book releasing May 21st - Vooks

After revealing Yoshi and the Mysterious Book all the way back in September last year, we’ve finally got another look at the game and a release date. Sure, it’s Mario Day, but we’ll take some Yoshi news too.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 on May 21st, 2026.

One day, on the island where Yoshi and his friends live, a peculiar talking book named Mr. E suddenly falls from the sky. This peculiar book’s pages contain information about unusual creatures, so Yoshi decides to jump in and help investigate! As Yoshi wanders through the book, you’ll make all sorts of discoveries about the creatures you find and those discoveries will be written down. You’ll find lots of unusual creatures residing within the book – a page-turning adventure awaits!

