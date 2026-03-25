Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream demo now available - Vooks

If you’ve been getting hyped for the release of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, and after reading our preview last night you’re even more excited, well now you can play it a little bit early yourself.

A demo for the game has just gone live on the Nintendo eShop (you can download it here). The demo allows you to create up to three different Mii, and you’ll be able to continue using them in the full version of the game as well.

If you do play the demo, you’ll receive a Hamster outfit (one of six) to use in the full game as well.