Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream set to arrive on April 16th

Last night’s Tomodachi Life Nintendo Direct was a 20-minute rundown showing off the basics of the game and all the new additions to the series. More importantly, we finally learned the release date: April 16th, 2026.

The game is still a Nintendo Switch release only, with Nintendo confirming it’s compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 — though that’s true of most Switch games. The game is available to preorder now for $79.95AU, making it perfect price to use your last voucher on.

During the Direct, we got a great look at just how much customisation is available. From using your existing Mii or creating a brand new one from scratch, there are loads of options to personalise your character, including some features that are exclusive to the game.

The Direct also ran through the basics of getting to know your fellow island residents and figuring out what they like. Up to eight residents can live together as roommates, and they’ll even behave differently when sharing the same space. You’ll also be able to customise your island itself, with plenty of different stores to check out either alone or with friends.

Back in 2014, when the Nintendo 3DS version of the game released, Nintendo promised that if there were ever a new entry in the series, it would include more inclusive relationship and gender options, as it was too late to patch them into the original game. They’ve delivered on that promise here, with players able to choose male, female, or non-binary characters, along with the inclusion of same-gender relationships.