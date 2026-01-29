Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream set to arrive on April 16th
Hugh Morris will haunt your dreams.
Last night’s Tomodachi Life Nintendo Direct was a 20-minute rundown showing off the basics of the game and all the new additions to the series. More importantly, we finally learned the release date: April 16th, 2026.
The game is still a Nintendo Switch release only, with Nintendo confirming it’s compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 — though that’s true of most Switch games. The game is available to preorder now for $79.95AU, making it perfect price to use your last voucher on.
During the Direct, we got a great look at just how much customisation is available. From using your existing Mii or creating a brand new one from scratch, there are loads of options to personalise your character, including some features that are exclusive to the game.
The Direct also ran through the basics of getting to know your fellow island residents and figuring out what they like. Up to eight residents can live together as roommates, and they’ll even behave differently when sharing the same space. You’ll also be able to customise your island itself, with plenty of different stores to check out either alone or with friends.
Back in 2014, when the Nintendo 3DS version of the game released, Nintendo promised that if there were ever a new entry in the series, it would include more inclusive relationship and gender options, as it was too late to patch them into the original game. They’ve delivered on that promise here, with players able to choose male, female, or non-binary characters, along with the inclusion of same-gender relationships.
- Mii Characters With Character – In Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, players can fully customize and envision Mii characters as family, friends and more. Your experience can differ based on the Miis you create as residents, so feel free to experiment and grow your island population!
- Create Many Miis – There are two ways to create Mii characters: Choose “Get Help” to answer questions about their facial features, or “From Scratch” to select from various face types, hairstyles, eyes and more. There are many parts to choose from, some of which are new to this game, and you can create even more imaginative looking Miis with robust face paint options, too. After that, you can customize their name, height, body type, gender, voice and aspects of their personality, including how quirky they are, their energy levels and more.
- Help Residents Connect – Once created, Miis will need some help getting on their feet. One way to do this is to bring various residents together. Drop Miis near each other and different situations might play out: They may discuss their favorite foods or bond over their love of monster trucks. Once acquainted, the Miis will be able to interact on their own. You can also have up to eight residents live together as roommates, and they’ll react differently when sharing a home. With multiple Miis under one roof, some unexpected dramas may unfold!
- Visit Island Shops and Facilities – Help Miis discover their favorite eats and culinary curiosities at Fresh Kingdom food mart; pick up a range of everyday attire and out-there outfits at Where & Wear clothing; revamp rooms and living spaces at T&C Reno home supply (there are even rooms for Miis who dream of sleeping in a supermarket or a library!); shop for reasonably priced items that change depending on the time of day at the Marketplace; gather island decorations at Quik Build amenities; tune into the MNN news station to keep up with the Miis and everyday happenings on the island; and stage a fun photo op for Miis at Foto-Tomo photography and more.
- Palette House Workshop – Create a wide range of elements at this artsy workshop to further enliven island life! Design pets for Mii characters, draft up custom drinks, sketch a resident’s favorite TV show, decorate a special item of clothing, draw the exterior of a house and ground tiles, and go wild by creating original items for your island, too.
- Make Your Island Yours – Change up your island’s aesthetic with landscape items, such as trees, plants, benches, vending machines, bouncy playground rides and more. Move shops and houses around, expand areas of land, and more based on suggestions from residents or personal preference.
- More Ways to Customize – And add some flourishes to Mii characters by gifting them little quirks that can give them even more individuality, like poses they may strike, how they enjoy their food or having them toss and turn while they sleep, for example. You can also gift them favorite phrases to spice up their sentences. Try finding little quirks that fit each Mii!