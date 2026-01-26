Switch
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct set for this week
How about another Direct then?
Haven’t had enough Nintendo Directs this week? How about another one — and one focused on a single game? Nintendo is hosting a Nintendo Direct for the upcoming Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream for the Nintendo Switch.
It’s been a while since we last heard about this one, so hopefully we’ll get a proper look at the game and maybe even a release date.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up for it:
- Perth, Australia Thu, 29 Jan 2026 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Australia Fri, 30 Jan 2026 at 12:30 am ACDT
- Darwin, Australia Thu, 29 Jan 2026 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane, Australia Fri, 30 Jan 2026 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Melbourne, Australia Fri, 30 Jan 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Sydney, Australia Fri, 30 Jan 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Hobart, Australia Fri, 30 Jan 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Canberra, Australia Fri, 30 Jan 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
