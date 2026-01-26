Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct set for this week

How about another Direct then?

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 26, 2026

Haven’t had enough Nintendo Directs this week? How about another one — and one focused on a single game? Nintendo is hosting a Nintendo Direct for the upcoming Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream for the Nintendo Switch.

It’s been a while since we last heard about this one, so hopefully we’ll get a proper look at the game and maybe even a release date.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up for it:

  • Perth, Australia Thu, 29 Jan 2026 at 10:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide, Australia Fri, 30 Jan 2026 at 12:30 am ACDT
  • Darwin, Australia Thu, 29 Jan 2026 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Brisbane, Australia Fri, 30 Jan 2026 at 12:00 midn AEST
  • Melbourne, Australia Fri, 30 Jan 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
  • Sydney, Australia Fri, 30 Jan 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
  • Hobart, Australia Fri, 30 Jan 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
  • Canberra, Australia Fri, 30 Jan 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT

