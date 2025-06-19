Switch 2 version 20.1.5 update brings compatibility fixes for some games
The Nintendo Switch 2 has just received a new firmware update, version 20.1.5, and while the patch notes are very light on detail – they simply say the update has “general system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience” – the new patch has included updates to backwards compatibility support.
Some games that were previously listed as incompatible, such as Limited Run Games’ Tomba Special Edition re-release, are now fully playable on Switch 2. Previously, attempting to launch these games would result in a screen full of corrupted graphics, something that LRG was aware of and had notified Nintendo about for a potential fix, which now seems to be implemented.
Not every game is working with this latest update, though. The recently released Gex Trilogy, also from LRG, shows the same issues Tomba was facing prior to this update on Switch 2. LRG has said that a patch addressing the issue has already been submitted to Nintendo, and is awaiting its certification and release. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 also still doesn’t work correctly, it continually asks you to sign into Nintendo Switch Online (even though you are), but you can boot the game still in Flight Mode to get around it.
We haven’t been able to test every game listed as incompatible, but it’s likely that other games on the incompatibility list are also improved with this latest update. At the time of writing, though, games like Tomba Special Edition are not available to purchase directly from the Switch 2 — though you can use the eShop in a browser to buy and download these games to a Switch 2 console. It’s likely this will be changed in the near future as backend compatibility lists are updated.
Pikmin 3 Deluxe, another game that had compatibility issues on Switch 2, has also had a patch released to rectify the issues. The demo for the game has not been fixed in the same manner, but Nintendo says it will be updated in the future.
And finally, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has had a patch released fixing a softlock on Switch 2 when talking to Tom Nook, and a bug that affected both the Switch and Switch 2 affecting an inventory issue.