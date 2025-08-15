0

Sakurai thinks he’ll be able to share more about Kirby Air Riders soon

How long is soon though.

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 15, 2025

Aside from a small animated video alongside its reveal in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, we don’t know much about Kirby Air Riders, aside from the fact that it’s out sometime this year.

With this year slowly evaporating, it’s about time we heard some more about it—or heck, even see the game at all.

Game director Masahiro Sakurai thinks so too and has taken to social media not only to celebrate Sora’s 20th anniversary but also to share that he thinks he’ll be able to share more about the game soon.

How soon is that? You’d have to ask him, but Gamescom is next week, and the world-famous September Direct wouldn’t be too far away either. So, soon.

