Kirby Air Riders updates with GameShare, Grand Prix mode and more

Despite Sakurai seeming very much done with the development of Kirby Air Riders, more and more features and updates continue to be added to the game, with the latest 1.3.0 update released today.

The big-ticket additions include GameShare support for both local and online play. There’s also a brand new Grand Prix mode, much like Mario Kart. Two players can now play on the same system at once in paddocks and Quick Matches as well.

Like most Sakurai updates, the change notes don’t stop there. Alongside in-depth balance changes to characters and machines, there’s also a whole swarm of bug fixes that could easily form the basis of a small novel.

Latest update: Ver. 1.3.0 (Released January 26, 2026)

General

GameShare is now supported. Press the buttons at the bottom of the title screen to access the GameShare screen, where you can choose between People Nearby or GameChat.

A new game mode, Grand Prix, is now available for Air Ride matches in paddocks. Players will participate in multiple races where the winner is determined by overall points.

A new rule set, Sub-In Series, is now available in paddocks. This allows for continuous matches while subbing in players.

Two players can now participate in paddocks and Quick Matches from a single Nintendo Switch 2 system.

The “Popular” search condition in the Buy section of the Machine Market has been changed to “Random.”

The Transform Star’s bike-type form can now be edited in the My Machine Apply Decal screen. Once a decal is applied to a Transform Star in either form, you will not be able to edit decals with the other form until all existing decals have been removed.

You can now delete individual records for each machine in Personal Best.

Previously, when swapping to a vacant machine or stealing a machine while your Special could have been triggered in City Trial, your Special gauge would decrease. Now the Special gauge will be maintained, so you will still be able to trigger your Special after swapping to or stealing a machine.

The lock-on range when swapping to a vacant machine in City Trial has been adjusted.

In City Trial, you can now tilt the Left Stick down or press the Down Button to discard a Copy Ability without triggering your Special.

The version is now displayed in the lower-left corner of the screen after crossing the finish line in Time Attack.

Withdrawing or otherwise disconnecting during an Online Match in a friends-only paddock will no longer subject you to penalties.

