Five more titles added to the Virtual Boy Nintendo Classics lineup - Vooks

Nintendo has added five more Virtual Boy games to the Nintendo Classics lineup for both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 players.

Joining the lineup today are V-TETRIS, Jack Bros., Space Invaders Virtual Collection, Virtual Bowling, and Virtual Force. All of these games are available now once you update the app.

In our review of the Virtual Boy headset we said “Ultimately, the hardware is difficult to recommend if you are after a new gaming experience. I can recommend it to those who are curious how the Virtual Boy worked and would like to experience the excruciating uncomfortableness that the Virtual Boy was famous for.”

That just leaves the previously unreleased games Zero Racers and D-Hopper to come to the service. Although, maybe we could get lucky and get Waterworld too.