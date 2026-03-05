Two more Kirby Air Riders amiibo on the way, King Dedede dated - Vooks

The Meta Knight & Shadow Star amiibo is out today. You might have forgotten, but fear not, it’s not over, as Nintendo has announced two more Kirby Air Riders amiibo and they’re on the way.

The new amiibo are Sword Kirby & Dragoon and Noir Dedede & Hydra, and have just been announced. There’s no release date for these yet, but pre-orders have gone live in Japan. We’ll let you know when, and hopefully if, they’re announced for release here.

The King Dedede & Tank Star amiibo (which features two forms) now also has a release date. It will arrive on July 2nd it’ll set you back a whopping $69.95AUD. The Chef Kawasaki & Hop Star still has no release date.