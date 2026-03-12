Pokémon Pokopia surpasses 2.2 million copies sold in first four days - Vooks

Nintendo has announced that Pokémon Pokopia has sold over 2.2 million copies worldwide in its first four days on sale (since March 5th). Nintendo also says that 1 million of those sales were in Japan, which is an absolutely massive chunk for the region.

If the game had been more widely in stock, who knows how many more copies it could have moved. The good news is that, at least here in Australia, we’re seeing stores get more copies today and later this week, so if you were on the fence, check out our Pokémon Pokopia review, then jump in.