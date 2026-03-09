It's not just you, Pokémon Pokopia is sold out (almost) everywhere - Vooks

If you were looking for a physical copy of Pokémon Pokopia over the weekend (even though it’s a Game Key Card), you might have been out of luck. Nearly every single store in Australia sold out, and we’ve been trying to find out why. We know the game is good, so that’s one possible reason, but were retailers simply not given enough stock?

Whatever the issue is, there are still one or two places that have it in stock right now. It’s just that all the major retailers (and the ones with the good pricing) don’t have any left. At the time of writing you can pickup the game still from Nintendo themselves, and some EB Games stores in rural locations still have stock.

There is some good news though. More stock is on the way. Retailers who are sold out are either taking new pre-orders or have updated their listings with a new “release date”, with most of the stock hopefully arriving this week.

It’s been a while since there’s been a good old-fashioned sell-out, and in a digital world it’s not like there’s no way to buy the game at least. The stock issues seem to affecting the game in more places, not just Australia.

