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Nintendo Download Updates (W12) What the Fox - Vooks

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Nintendo Download Updates (W12) What the Fox

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Nintendo Download Updates (W12) What the Fox

Bellabel Park, Kena, Virtua Fighter, Midnight Walk, Mega Man, Chico, Trash Goblin, Devil Jam & Primal Planet.
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Another week down, and before you know it, it’s April. There’s a lot going on this week, with new releases, upgrade packs, big stuff for Switch 2, and plenty for Switch, so let’s take a look.

The headline release is of course, Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, we reviewed it, if you have friends to play it with, it’s worth it. Kena: Bridge of Spirits escape its PlayStation prison again and seems like a decent port – we’ve had a good run of those. The Midnight Walk one I’ve not heard of before, but seems to have good reviews joins the lineup too. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is the first (real, not a spin off) time the series has come to Nintendo platforms, about time too.

In Switch land amongst the trash there’s a few stand outs, hold on, there’s a few. Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, Chico’s Rebound, Trash Goblin, Devil Jam, and Primal Planet. Really some great stuff there this week.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Game TitleCurrently
Arcade Archives 2 FINAL LAP (HAMSTER)$13.50
Console Archives TERRA CRESTA (HAMSTER)$10.50
Disney Dreamlight Valley – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (Gameloft)$59.95
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)$48.00
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (Nintendo)$109.95
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park Upgrade Pack (Nintendo)$30.00
The Midnight Walk (Fast Travel Games)$45.00
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage 30th Anniversary Edition (SEGA)$69.95
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (SEGA)$27.95
Warframe (Digital Extremes)Free

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Aarik And The Ruined Kingdom (Shatterproof Games)$7.99$9.99
Ariana and the Elder Codex (Idea Factory)$45.00
Build A Bank Tycoon (Downmeadowstreet)$6.99
Bun Buns (QubicGames)$7.50
Cards lie (DEV 666)$32.39$35.99
Casual Sport Series: Boxing (Revulo Games)$6.29$8.99
Chico’s Rebound (Daikon Games)$11.79
ChildStory (Stamina Zero)$10.45
Claim the forest: Shape of Wolves (Afil Games)$5.25$7.50
Clover Reset (mirai works)$24.75
Cola Riders (NOSTRA GAMES)$2.79$6.99
Counter Attack (FORZA GAMES)$29.99
Cozy Earth: Hawaii Island Love Anime Girls (Red Fables)$17.96$44.90
DAMON and BABY (ARC SYSTEM WORKS)$29.99
Desert Storm War FPS (Pix Arts)$24.99
Devil Jam (Rogueside)$12.00
Distorted – The Living Manor (EpiXR Games)$3.99$7.99
Easy Delivery Co. (Oro Interactive)$19.99
EGGCONSOLE TAKE THE A-TRAIN PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise)$9.00
English Basics English Vocabulary Fill-in Quiz (TT)$11.60$14.50
Escape game R00M11 (AlignmentSharp)$1.50
Etrange Overlord (NIS America)$75.00
Evil Cat Simulator vs Granny (Head A Games)$4.99$11.99
Find the Funny Mistake! (MASK)$3.00$3.75
Five Hearts Under One Roof season2 (StoryTaco)$40.99
Fowl Damage (REDDEER.GAMES)$4.49$15.00
Geo Brain Boost! Japan’s 47 Prefectures Silhouette Quiz (TT)$11.60$14.50
Grimoire Groves (Stardust LLC)$37.50
Homicipher (HuneX)$49.80
Horror Park (Downmeadowstreet)$5.99
Journey to the Void (RuneHeads)$25.90
Just Deserts (Ratalaika Games)$14.99
Legendary Spell (Happy Player)$20.25$22.50
Mad Games Tycoon 2 (TREVA)$30.00
MARVEL MaXimum Collection (Limited Run Games)$37.95
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (CAPCOM)$59.95
Moonlight in Garland (Violet LeBeaux)$21.95
Mystic Explorer (Wise Games)$15.06
Neopets – Mega Mini Games Collection – The Neopian Arcade Odyssey (U&I Entertainment)$37.50
Otome Daoshi -Fighting For Love- (Aksys Games)$75.00
Overpowered 2 – Crux of Fate (eastasiasoft)$3.60$4.50
Peek a Rabbit! (MASK)$3.00$3.75
Primal Planet (Pretty Soon)$23.61$31.49
Shardpunk (Retrovibe)$25.50
SHINONOME ABYSS The Maiden Exorcist (KADOKAWA)$19.75$21.95
Slide Viking: Treasure’s Path (Afil Games)$5.25$7.50
Taito Milestones 4 (Clear River Games)$33.75$37.50
Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings™ Game (Fictions)$49.95
Task Force Ranger – Lead the way! (Polygon Art)$22.50
Technotopia (ESDigital Games)$12.00
The 1% Club World Challenge (Barnstorm Games)$14.99
The Boba Teashop (Serafini Productions)$7.90
The Knights of the Cross (LongYou Game)$20.25$22.50
Trash Goblin (Spilt Milk Studios)$29.50
Volontés (LocaGames)$83.55
Wolf Pack – Howling Spirits (EpiXR Games)$8.50$17.00

Tags: Nintendo Download Updates

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