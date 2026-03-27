Nintendo Download Updates (W12) What the Fox - Vooks

Another week down, and before you know it, it’s April. There’s a lot going on this week, with new releases, upgrade packs, big stuff for Switch 2, and plenty for Switch, so let’s take a look.

The headline release is of course, Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, we reviewed it, if you have friends to play it with, it’s worth it. Kena: Bridge of Spirits escape its PlayStation prison again and seems like a decent port – we’ve had a good run of those. The Midnight Walk one I’ve not heard of before, but seems to have good reviews joins the lineup too. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is the first (real, not a spin off) time the series has come to Nintendo platforms, about time too.

In Switch land amongst the trash there’s a few stand outs, hold on, there’s a few. Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, Chico’s Rebound, Trash Goblin, Devil Jam, and Primal Planet. Really some great stuff there this week.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Nintendo Switch New Releases