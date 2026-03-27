Nintendo Download Updates (W12) What the Fox - Vooks

Another week down, and before you know it, it’s April. There’s a lot going on this week, with new releases, upgrade packs, big stuff for Switch 2, and plenty for Switch, so let’s take a look.
The headline release is of course, Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, we reviewed it, if you have friends to play it with, it’s worth it. Kena: Bridge of Spirits escape its PlayStation prison again and seems like a decent port – we’ve had a good run of those. The Midnight Walk one I’ve not heard of before, but seems to have good reviews joins the lineup too. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is the first (real, not a spin off) time the series has come to Nintendo platforms, about time too.
In Switch land amongst the trash there’s a few stand outs, hold on, there’s a few. Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, Chico’s Rebound, Trash Goblin, Devil Jam, and Primal Planet. Really some great stuff there this week.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Arcade Archives 2 FINAL LAP (HAMSTER)
|$13.50
|Console Archives TERRA CRESTA (HAMSTER)
|$10.50
|Disney Dreamlight Valley – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (Gameloft)
|$59.95
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
|$48.00
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (Nintendo)
|$109.95
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park Upgrade Pack (Nintendo)
|$30.00
|The Midnight Walk (Fast Travel Games)
|$45.00
|Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage 30th Anniversary Edition (SEGA)
|$69.95
|Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (SEGA)
|$27.95
|Warframe (Digital Extremes)
|Free
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Aarik And The Ruined Kingdom (Shatterproof Games)
|$7.99
|$9.99
|Ariana and the Elder Codex (Idea Factory)
|$45.00
|–
|Build A Bank Tycoon (Downmeadowstreet)
|$6.99
|–
|Bun Buns (QubicGames)
|$7.50
|–
|Cards lie (DEV 666)
|$32.39
|$35.99
|Casual Sport Series: Boxing (Revulo Games)
|$6.29
|$8.99
|Chico’s Rebound (Daikon Games)
|$11.79
|–
|ChildStory (Stamina Zero)
|$10.45
|–
|Claim the forest: Shape of Wolves (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Clover Reset (mirai works)
|$24.75
|–
|Cola Riders (NOSTRA GAMES)
|$2.79
|$6.99
|Counter Attack (FORZA GAMES)
|$29.99
|–
|Cozy Earth: Hawaii Island Love Anime Girls (Red Fables)
|$17.96
|$44.90
|DAMON and BABY (ARC SYSTEM WORKS)
|$29.99
|–
|Desert Storm War FPS (Pix Arts)
|$24.99
|–
|Devil Jam (Rogueside)
|$12.00
|–
|Distorted – The Living Manor (EpiXR Games)
|$3.99
|$7.99
|Easy Delivery Co. (Oro Interactive)
|$19.99
|–
|EGGCONSOLE TAKE THE A-TRAIN PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise)
|$9.00
|–
|English Basics English Vocabulary Fill-in Quiz (TT)
|$11.60
|$14.50
|Escape game R00M11 (AlignmentSharp)
|$1.50
|–
|Etrange Overlord (NIS America)
|$75.00
|–
|Evil Cat Simulator vs Granny (Head A Games)
|$4.99
|$11.99
|Find the Funny Mistake! (MASK)
|$3.00
|$3.75
|Five Hearts Under One Roof season2 (StoryTaco)
|$40.99
|–
|Fowl Damage (REDDEER.GAMES)
|$4.49
|$15.00
|Geo Brain Boost! Japan’s 47 Prefectures Silhouette Quiz (TT)
|$11.60
|$14.50
|Grimoire Groves (Stardust LLC)
|$37.50
|–
|Homicipher (HuneX)
|$49.80
|–
|Horror Park (Downmeadowstreet)
|$5.99
|–
|Journey to the Void (RuneHeads)
|$25.90
|–
|Just Deserts (Ratalaika Games)
|$14.99
|–
|Legendary Spell (Happy Player)
|$20.25
|$22.50
|Mad Games Tycoon 2 (TREVA)
|$30.00
|–
|MARVEL MaXimum Collection (Limited Run Games)
|$37.95
|–
|Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (CAPCOM)
|$59.95
|–
|Moonlight in Garland (Violet LeBeaux)
|$21.95
|–
|Mystic Explorer (Wise Games)
|$15.06
|–
|Neopets – Mega Mini Games Collection – The Neopian Arcade Odyssey (U&I Entertainment)
|$37.50
|–
|Otome Daoshi -Fighting For Love- (Aksys Games)
|$75.00
|–
|Overpowered 2 – Crux of Fate (eastasiasoft)
|$3.60
|$4.50
|Peek a Rabbit! (MASK)
|$3.00
|$3.75
|Primal Planet (Pretty Soon)
|$23.61
|$31.49
|Shardpunk (Retrovibe)
|$25.50
|–
|SHINONOME ABYSS The Maiden Exorcist (KADOKAWA)
|$19.75
|$21.95
|Slide Viking: Treasure’s Path (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Taito Milestones 4 (Clear River Games)
|$33.75
|$37.50
|Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings™ Game (Fictions)
|$49.95
|–
|Task Force Ranger – Lead the way! (Polygon Art)
|$22.50
|–
|Technotopia (ESDigital Games)
|$12.00
|–
|The 1% Club World Challenge (Barnstorm Games)
|$14.99
|–
|The Boba Teashop (Serafini Productions)
|$7.90
|–
|The Knights of the Cross (LongYou Game)
|$20.25
|$22.50
|Trash Goblin (Spilt Milk Studios)
|$29.50
|–
|Volontés (LocaGames)
|$83.55
|–
|Wolf Pack – Howling Spirits (EpiXR Games)
|$8.50
|$17.00
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