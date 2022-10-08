Tears of the Kingdom Link statue draws crowd at Nintendo Live 2022
The Nintendo Live event is back on in Japan this weekend, and one of the coolest things there has to be this new statue of The Legend of Zelda: Link in his Tears of the Kingdom get up.
The new statue has been attracting quite the crowd, and as betting people we’d wager that’s going to be an amiibo pose.
a life-size Link statue for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on display at Nintendo Live 2022 in Japan https://t.co/PTaYkhTqlZ pic.twitter.com/ySD2UnINrB— Wario64 (@Wario64) October 8, 2022
The statue has been drawing a crowd too with even Masahiro Sakurai stopping by for a pose.
久々のリアル会場。よいですな！— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 8, 2022
参加の方は、おつかれさまでしたー pic.twitter.com/7LpEzpt4rG
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out May 12th 2023.
