Tears of the Kingdom Link statue draws crowd at Nintendo Live 2022

The Nintendo Live event is back on in Japan this weekend, and one of the coolest things there has to be this new statue of The Legend of Zelda: Link in his Tears of the Kingdom get up.

The new statue has been attracting quite the crowd, and as betting people we’d wager that’s going to be an amiibo pose.

a life-size Link statue for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on display at Nintendo Live 2022 in Japan https://t.co/PTaYkhTqlZ pic.twitter.com/ySD2UnINrB — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 8, 2022

The statue has been drawing a crowd too with even Masahiro Sakurai stopping by for a pose.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out May 12th 2023.