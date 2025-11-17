General
First photos of Link and Zelda in The Legend of Zelda live-action movie released
No more sneaky shots.
The first official pictures of Link and Zelda from the upcoming The Legend of Zelda live-action movie were released today by Nintendo on the Nintendo Today app. Nintendo later released the images in higher quality via social media with a message from Shigeru Miyamoto.
Over the weekend, photos and video from the set leaked as filming started, but this is our first official, not-from-the-bushes look at the pair.
The Legend of Zelda movie, which doesn’t have an official name yet will be released on May 7th, 2027. Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments