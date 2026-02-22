Switch 2

Competition: Three copies of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on Switch 2 to win

Yakuza win this one.

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 22, 2026

It’s time for another competition thanks to the fine people at Five Star Games and Sega. Today, on offer is one of three copies of the newly released Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties for the Switch 2.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 is a remake of Yakuza 3, while Dark Ties is a completely brand-new spin-off story featuring the character Yoshitaka Mine.

The bustling streets of Okinawa and Tokyo come to life in stunning detail with reimagined combat taking brutal brawling action to the next level. Added scenes deliver more depth and emotion to the beloved story with new and enhanced side experiences that immerse you in the world like never before, and more.

Entry for this one is simple — just fill out the little widget below. You’ve got to be in it to win it, as they say.

Vooks – Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Competition

Competition is only open to those in Australia.

