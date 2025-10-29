Competition: Custom Persona 3 Reload Joy-Con 2 and a copy of the game to win

What a great competition we have for you this time, it’s something really unique and we’re happy to be able to offer it. Thanks to our friends at Five Star Games, we’ve got not only a copy of Persona 3 Reload to give away but also a set of Joy-Con 2 controllers completely transformed with a Persona style.

They’re blue and red, with a different design on each Joy-Con, on the front and back as well. The analogue sticks also match. We’ve not seen too many custom Joy-Con 2s so far with the Switch 2; they really look great.

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original 2006 release, and it recently released on the Nintendo Switch 2. In our review of the game we said “Persona 3 Reload is a visually impressive remake that honours the original in many ways and enhances it in presentation. The graphics and animation are among the best the series has delivered so far, giving new life to a classic.”

So if you’d like to go into the chance to win these awesome Joy-Con, and a copy of the game all you have to do is enter the competition below.

Good luck!

Competition is only open to Australian residents.