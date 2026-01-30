Competition: Five copies of Dinkum on Switch to giveaway
Say G'Day to our first competition of the year.
The locally made and solo-developed Dinkum made its way to Australian retail stores this week, with the Nintendo Switch version gracing shelves after a digital release late last year.
Now here’s your chance to snap up a copy and see what’s going down in Dinkum. But first, you should read our interview with the game’s creator to learn even more about the game. You might like the knowledge contained within.
We’ve got five copies of the physical version of the game to give away. These are the Day 1 editions, which come with an original soundtrack CD and a Jackaroo keyring. As well as the game, obviously.
Dinkum is now available in stores, but also available from the Nintendo eShop. There’s even a demo so you can try it out before you win a copy – maybe?Dinkum Competition
■ A Survival Life Sim with Endless Possibilities Plant crops, raise animals, and build your dream farm, or roam the island catching fish and bugs at your own pace. With changing seasons and weather affecting how your crops grow, every day brings a new challenge. Slip on your flip-flops to hunt for rare fish, bugs, or ores. Every moment becomes a special adventure.
■ Explore and Survive the Wild From red deserts and lush forests to hidden mines, Dinkum is full of wild places to explore. Hunt wild animals, gather resources, and learn how to survive in the great outdoors. The creatures might look cute, but don’t let your guard down! You’ll need tools, weapons, and a solid strategy to make it out in one piece. Will you go head-to-head, or set traps and play it smart? The choice is yours.
■ Build Your Town Your Way What starts as a simple campfire and a sleeping bag can grow into a thriving town with shops, fountains, flower beds, and windmills. Craft furniture and decorations to personalize your home, reshape the island to design your ideal town layout, and customize your character’s look from head to toe. Invite friends over to show off your one-of-a-kind creation!
■ The Joy of Growing Together Sell your harvest and foraged goods to earn Dinks, and reinvest them to help your town flourish. As your town grows, new shops will open, visitors will stop by—and some might even decide to stay for good. Celebrate with festivals and build a vibrant, lively town, whether you’re playing solo or with friends.