Competition: Five copies of Dinkum on Switch to giveaway

The locally made and solo-developed Dinkum made its way to Australian retail stores this week, with the Nintendo Switch version gracing shelves after a digital release late last year.

Now here’s your chance to snap up a copy and see what’s going down in Dinkum. But first, you should read our interview with the game’s creator to learn even more about the game. You might like the knowledge contained within.

We’ve got five copies of the physical version of the game to give away. These are the Day 1 editions, which come with an original soundtrack CD and a Jackaroo keyring. As well as the game, obviously.

Dinkum is now available in stores, but also available from the Nintendo eShop. There’s even a demo so you can try it out before you win a copy – maybe?