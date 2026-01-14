Fresh Animal Crossing merch added to the My Nintendo Store

If you didn’t know, Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ big 3.0.0 update and the Nintendo Switch 2 version are out this week, and to further drain your wallet of bells Nintendo has added a range of new Animal Crossing merch to the My Nintendo Store.

The highlight, we think, are these Animal Crossing Happy Room Mystery Packs. For $22.50, you get a small diorama at random, featuring one of six different characters and rooms. They’re adorable.

We’d order one of these right away, if the Nintendo Switch Online calendar was up.

There’s also an entirely new range of plushes featuring fan favourites, along with restocks of previously available ones like K.K. Slider and Raymond. New additions to the lineup include Blathers, Celeste, Gulliver, Stitches and Brewster among others.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and version 3.0.0 are out on January 15th.