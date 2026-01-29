Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage comes to Switch 2 on March 26th

It’s been a while since it was announced, but Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage finally has a release date on Switch 2. The game, which is available to pre-order today, will arrive on March 26th, 2026.

If you can’t wait that long, there’s some good news: an open beta test is coming next month, running from February 18th to the 23rd (local times pending).

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage features cross-play and rollback netcode support, as well as the all-new single-player World Stage mode. The game isn’t just coming to the eShop either, with a retail version also planned, though it will be a Game Key Card release.

You can pre-order the game now from the eShop. The standard edition is priced at $27.95AUD, while the 30th Anniversary Edition, which includes a whole load of downloadable content and extras, will set you back $69.95AUD.