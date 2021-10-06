The Pokémon Company and Universal Studios Japan announce partnership

Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company have announced that they’re teaming up to “explore groundbreaking entertainment that will immerse guests into the world of Pokémon with innovative technology and creativity beginning in 2022”.

That means at some point in 2022; Universal Studios Japan will be getting a sort of Pokémon experience through the use of technology. The press release is entirely vague about what it could be, and they fall short of announcing a Nintendo World-like area at the park.

The announcement says this new agreement will start in 2022 but plans to grow from there. What do you think could happen at Universal Studios Japan with regards to Pokémon?