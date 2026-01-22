Pokémon is expanding into Universal Studios Japan first, other parks after

The Pokémon Company and Universal Studios Japan have announced that Pokémon is going to have a much larger presence inside of the Universal Japan Theme Park, but how is not yet known.

All that was said is that they have a plan to offer more innovative and immersive Pokémon experiences. Select characters from the world of Pokemon do appear in the park already, usually in the No Limit! Parade, which also features characters from Nintendo, like Mario and Bowser. You can watch the parade here.

DJ Pikachu and DJ Gengar were also recently present in the park as part of their halloween celebrations, the Gengar I get, the DJ part I do not. If you want to watch the show, you can do that here.

Since announcing our long-term alliance in 2021, we have collaborated with Universal Studios Japan to produce authentic Pokémon experiences such as the NO LIMIT! Parade and Halloween shows. As Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to launch this new project at such a significant milestone. Our mission is to enrich both the real and virtual worlds through Pokémon, and with this project, we aim to create theme park entertainment that surprises and delights fans around the globe. – Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO, The Pokémon Company

Once the experiences are in Japan, other parks around the world will follow. Now we don’t know what they are offering, or what order the parks are going to get things in, but as there are a lot of parks and more coming, I would imagine the world of Pokemon will be easily accessible to anyone.

For those who wish to know there are Universal Parks in Hollywood, Orlando, Japan, Singapore, Beijing and there is a Universal Kids park opening in Texas and Universal Studios Great Britain is under very early construction now.

There is no time frame for the Japan offerings, but once we know, we will let you know.