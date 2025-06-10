Splatoon spin-off Splatoon Raiders announced, Splatoon 3 gets Switch 2 upgrade this week

Advertisement

Well, that’s a surprise! Nintendo just dropped a five-minute-long video with Splatoon updates on Nintendo Today, revealing a whole new Splatoon game: a spin-off called Splatoon Raiders for the Nintendo Switch 2.

It’s a single player game where you play as a mechanic alongside Deep Cut as you explore the mysterious Spirhalite Islands. That’s pretty much everything Nintendo has said about the game at this stage. No release date or window was given.

We also got a look at an update for Splatoon 3, which will upgrade it for the Nintendo Switch 2 with improved graphics. The game will be updated to version 10.0.0, and that’s out on 12 June, just a couple of days away.

Both original Switch and Switch 2 players will be getting this update, which includes the return of Urchin Underpass and 30 new weapons (only Switch 2 players get the graphic upgrades, obviously).

More on both of these as we have it.