Nintendo offering tiny Switch 2 game-box pin with Digital Code Gift Box on My Nintendo Store

When you buy a digital game, you never really get anything with it. Sure, you get the game, but that tactile something just isn’t there.

Well, this is something. Nintendo are now selling digital codes through the My Nintendo Store in a little gift box, and you also get a tiny pin featuring the game’s box art. They’re the same price as the games physically and on the eShop, but you get this neat little package to put them in.

The pins even have the Switch 2 Edition text — though good luck reading that on something so small.

So far there’s a pin for Pokémon Legends Z-A, Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2, Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World.