Lush back with new collab for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - Vooks

After the success of the collaboration with the first Super Mario Bros. movie, Lush is back with a new range of Super Mario Galaxy Movie themed goods to make you smell nice once again. Launching today, March 10th, the new range goes further than the last one with a Yoshi Egg Bath Bomb, Luma Bubble Bar and Shower Jelly, shower gels, body sprays, lip balms, gels and more.

At the time of writing the products weren’t entirely live on the Lush website here in Australia, but they should be on sale today (probably by the time you read this). To that end we don’t have the pricing just yet.

Missed opportunity to make the Luma bath bomb based on Lumalee, he would have loved dissolving into nothing in a bath.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, arrives in cinemas April 1st 2026.

Yoshi Egg Bath Bomb



Something’s about to hatch! Pick it up, rattle it all you like, but only by launching The Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush Yoshi Egg into the tub will you see what’s inside. Reveal one of four colorful, collectible shower gummies, each bursting with a unique blend of essential oils for the ride of a bathtime. Which power-up will you unlock?

Yellow Luma Bubble Bar



Go on an adventure with Luma! Launch into The Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush galaxy and set sail into a starry sky of twinkling peach-scented bubbles. You make quite the celestial duo!

Protect the Galaxy Shower Gel



A new shower gel appeared! Get ready to blast off into The Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush solar system, sparkling with planetary notes of playful blueberry and juicy apple. Don’t fear, a calming and sweetly floral constellation of soft rose oil and chamomile blue is here to guide you through this fruity fresh galaxy.

Lumas Shower Jelly



These Lumas won’t be caught easily! But they’ll gladly grant you a stellar cleanse. Floating through The Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush shower jelly, each Luma has their own unique facial expression. With zingy grapefruit and notes of raspberry, the fragrance is just as playful!

Princess Peach’s Crown Soap



This Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush soap delivers a double hit of brightening strawberry infusion and hydrating strawberry seed oil, keeping skin primed for saving the day. As always.

Princess Power Body Balm



The Mushroom Kingdom and cosmos have come together in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush body balm. Adorn yourself in peach-drenched sparkles or illuminate your skin with blueberry-scented cosmic charm. Snap in two and share your shimmering reign!

Princess Rosalina Lip Scrub



No need for a Star Wand to draw in moisture, you can cast a spell of softness over dry lips with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush lip scrub. An interstellar blend of softening oils and hydrating butters, mixed up with castor sugar, delivers a four pronged attack of moisture. Now you’ll have the smoothest lips in the whole galaxy!

Princess Peach Lip Jelly



Think ruling a kingdom is hard work? Try doing it with chapped lips! Lucky for you, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush lip jelly keeps your pout in check so you can focus on more important things, like the Toads, plumbers, lovesick Koopa conquerors, the list goes on.

Princess Rosalina Body Spray



Channel your own cosmic energy with a celestial blend of twinkling blueberry and airy apple aromas. Guided by calming chamomile blue and gentle rose oils, smelling good is written in the stars with this radiant body spray from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush collection.

Question Block Gift Box



Make them feel like they’ve hit the jackpot by packing their favorite The Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush products in this iconic Question Block gift box. Plus they can re-use as nerdy-chic décor or to keep their bath bombs safe and secure before each bath.

Mario Shower Gel



In the The Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush cosmos, lashings of fresh pomegranate juice and Persian lime oil combine to create cola-scented lathers. Soften your skin and leave a pep in your step, ready for your next journey across the galaxy.

Luigi Shower Gel



Level up your lathers with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush, Luigi shower gel. Packing a punch with fresh apple juice and zesty grapefruit oil, show the galaxy it’s Luigi time.