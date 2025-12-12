LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has a release date, but not just yet for Switch 2

Earlier this year, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was announced, along with confirmation that it’s coming to the Switch 2. Now, at The Game Awards, a release date has been locked in: May 29th, 2026 — but only for the other consoles. The Switch 2 release date “will be announced soon”.

Which probably means it’ll be released later. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is TT Games’ first release since The Skywalker Saga in 2022.

Guess we’ll just wait, then.