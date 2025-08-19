Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is coming to Switch 2

It has been a few years since Batman showed up in Lego form and in 2026 that will change, as Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has been revealed and is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

That is important to note, the game is not coming to Switch, just Switch 2.

When it does release, it will give players the chance to experience the full adventures of Batman, from his time learning with the League of Shadows, to fighting Bane – voiced in the game by Matt Berry, or teaming up with Robin, Batgirl and more.

Combat is a big deal for this release and will feature more of a Arkham series fighting system than old school Lego games. Driving the Batmobile is also a big deal and the best part, you can choose the Batmobile you want, be it the Tim Burton car, the Christopher Nolan Tumbler or the more recent Matt Reeves version.