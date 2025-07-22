First look at Aardman’s Pokémon collab: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu
During last night’s Pokémon Presents, we got our first look at Aardman Animations’ collaboration with Pokémon. We now have a name—and a release year.
The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is a stop-motion animated series set in a region described as being “close to Aardman’s heart” — likely Galar, which is based on the United Kingdom.
The teaser isn’t very long, and it’ll be a while before we see more, as the show isn’t set to premiere until 2027. We’ll need a bit of patience for this one.
Aardman, of course, is the renowned studio behind Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Chicken Run, celebrated for its distinctive stop-motion and clay animation techniques.
There’s less of a wait though for the second season of Pokemon Concierge which is coming to Netflix on September 4th, 2025.