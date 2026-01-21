Donkey Kong Country Returns HD free update adds Dixie, Switch 2 performance boost 

There’s a free update out today for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, and both Switch and Switch 2 owners are getting something out of it.

The game now adds Dixie as a playable character, and you can play as her in both single-player and two-player co-op modes. That two-player mode can now also be played using GameShare on the Nintendo Switch 2. There’s also a new Turbo Attack mode, which challenges you to smash through each stage as fast as possible, with stages running at a higher speed.

On the Nintendo Switch 2 front, the game now runs at a higher resolution, and the loading times, which we weren’t fans of in our review, have been greatly improved for both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game.

The best news, all of this is a free update and it’s available now.