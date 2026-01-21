Switch

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD free update adds Dixie, Switch 2 performance boost 

All for free and out now!

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 21, 2026

There’s a free update out today for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, and both Switch and Switch 2 owners are getting something out of it.

The game now adds Dixie as a playable character, and you can play as her in both single-player and two-player co-op modes. That two-player mode can now also be played using GameShare on the Nintendo Switch 2. There’s also a new Turbo Attack mode, which challenges you to smash through each stage as fast as possible, with stages running at a higher speed.

On the Nintendo Switch 2 front, the game now runs at a higher resolution, and the loading times, which we weren’t fans of in our review, have been greatly improved for both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game.

The best news, all of this is a free update and it’s available now.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch, Switch 2
Tags
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment