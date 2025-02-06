Demo now available for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Advertisement

Nintendo has released a demo for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, the demo oddly coming after the game’s release last month. You can nab the demo from the Nintendo eShop right now.

In our review of the game we said that “Returns is available to play in the best way possible, so if you’ve never dipped in there’s no better time to, but if you’ve already played this before there’s nothing new here really for you”.

Despite that there are some longer loading times, but now you can see for yourself before choosing if you splash out for the entire game.

There will also be a Donkey Kong Country Returns HD event in Tetris 99 later this month running from February 14th to the 18th. The Kong never stops.