Final Fantasy VII Rebirth swings onto Switch 2 on June 3rd

Announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, the second part of the Final Fantasy VII saga Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 3rd.

The fate of the planet is in players hands in the second entry in the FINAL FANTASY VII remake series- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. Cloud Strife and his comrades escape the city of Midgar into the wide world beyond to hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud’s past bent on ruling the planet. Ride Chocobos, sprint across sweeping plains, and explore a vast, expansive world with new features and encounters to be had as the story unfolds.

The game is available to preorder today on the eShop, there is a preorder discount of 20% currently running as well. But you’ll need 102gb come launch day to download it.

