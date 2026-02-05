Final Fantasy VII Rebirth swings onto Switch 2 on June 3rd
More of an oaky afterbirth.
Announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, the second part of the Final Fantasy VII saga Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 3rd.
The fate of the planet is in players hands in the second entry in the FINAL FANTASY VII remake series- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. Cloud Strife and his comrades escape the city of Midgar into the wide world beyond to hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud’s past bent on ruling the planet. Ride Chocobos, sprint across sweeping plains, and explore a vast, expansive world with new features and encounters to be had as the story unfolds.
The game is available to preorder today on the eShop, there is a preorder discount of 20% currently running as well. But you’ll need 102gb come launch day to download it.
This post updates.