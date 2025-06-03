Competition: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Revenge + Vintage Trading Cards to win

Advertisement

Every so often, we get a competition that’s not only cool, but also radical and wicked — and those are all the ’90s superlatives I can remember.

Thanks to our very generous friends at Five Star Games, we’ve got an awesome giveaway to celebrate the release of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Revenge on Nintendo Switch. We’ve got three copies of the Deluxe Edition up for grabs! This edition comes packaged in a collector’s box and includes the game, a steel book, a lenticular postcard, and six brand-new collectible trading cards.

But wait — one lucky winner will also receive a sealed, rare box of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Trading Cards, straight from 1994. That’s also pretty cool!

It’s not actually this box pictured, this is just the best picture of it I could find from 1994.

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers’ long-time nemesis. Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history.

To enter, all you have to do is fill in the bits below, and we’ll pick the three lucky winners – one of which who will get the cards!

Power Rangers Rita’s Rewind is out now in stores, and via the eShop.

