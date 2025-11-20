A Christmas Gift Guide for the Nintendo Fan

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

We do a lot of guides here at Vooks — bargain guides, buyers’ guides — but we’ve never done one for Christmas, let alone one for Nintendo fans. We’ve actually left games and consoles out of this one; we’ve got separate guides for those, and you’ve probably seen them already. This one’s all about cool accessories, toys, games, fun bits and pieces, and cheaper stocking stuffers.

So whether it’s for yourself (go on, treat yourself) or someone else, hopefully there’s something here to give you a bit of inspiration.

Accessories

Rematch Wireless Gaming Controller for Nintendo Switch Look its hard to tell from the photo, but if you tilt the controller the side the Mario scene disappears with the lenticular. As a 80s and 90s kid, lenticular was everywhere and we should bring it back. Where to buy: Big W ($99)

Powerwave Premium Carry Case Midnight Sapphire for Nintendo Switch 2 Everyone needs a case for the Switch 2, and there are thousands (ok maybe not that many) out there. We like this one, and it rugged and has a nice simple design. Where to buy: Amazon, Big W, EB Games, Gamesmen (~$30)

Turtle Beach Recon 70 After a more budget-friendly headset, one that’s wired and can plug into the Pro Controller of the Switch 2? Don’t look past this quality Turtle Beach unit. We’ve tried it—sounds great, the microphone is solid, and it’s definitely worth a look. Where to buy: JB Hi-Fi, Big W – $39 – $59

4Gamers Radar Light-Up Gaming Headset- 3D Mirror Effect Looking for something with a bit more flash, but about the same price as the white unit above? How bout the 4Gamers Radar. It’s got a trippy mirror effect on the side. Where to buy: Big W ($39)

Steelseries Arctis Nova 3X/P Wireless Headset Right enough of this wired stuff, what about wireless? The Arctis Nova 3X/P come in some great colours, they’re not super expensive and sounds great. You can read more about them in our review. Where to buy: Amazon, EB Games, JB Hi-Fi (~$150)

8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth Controller Check out this sexy piece of kit: you’ve got the looks, it’s got the gear, with Hall Effect sticks and triggers. It works on the Switch, Switch 2, PC, Mac, iOS, Android—basically everything. Plus, it comes with a little plunger to swap the B and A buttons around, if that’s your thing. Where to buy: Amazon, EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, Gamesmen (~$95)

Pokémon Go Plus + Take your Pokémon Go-ing to the next level with this Pokémon Go Plus +. It’ll hoover up anything and everything around you, spin stops for you, plus you get a bonus sleepy Snorlax if you hook it up to Pokémon Sleep as well. Where to buy: Amazon, EB Games, My Nintendo Store ($79.95)

Cool Stuff

Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo Welcome DKs new look into your home, with the adorable Pauline attached to his back. It doesn’t do too much in the game (and you don’t need it) but it looks good. Where to buy: Amazon, Big W, EB Games, Gamesmen, My Nintendo Store, JB Hi-Fi ($30)

Samus & Vi-O-La amiibo Metroid Prime 4: Beyond might not be out yet (though it will be before Christmas), but Samus is cool — and you know what’s even cooler? Samus on a space motorbike. This amiibo costs a bit more than the usual ones, but it’s cool, and it’s big. Where to buy: Amazon, Big W, EB Games, Gamesmen, My Nintendo Store, JB Hi-Fi, Target (~$45)

LEGO Game Boy This is a great build, and it’s cheap, and it genuinely looks like a Game Boy. A lot of Nintendo sets have been really expensive or designed mainly for play. This one will look great on your shelf and won’t break the bank. Look for discounts on this one. Where to buy: LEGO, Amazon, Kmart, Target, Big W, Gamesmen

LEGO Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart

On the other end of the LEGO expense spectrum is the Mario Kart Standard Kart – it’s massive, has nearly 200 pieces and looks great on your shelf. Shop around, its available cheap if you can find it. Where to buy: LEGO, Amazon, My Nintendo Store

Pokemon – Charizard 24″ Plush Nothing says I love you like a giant Charizard plush, standing at 60cm in real world measurements, it’s no where near life size, but the world isn’t a perfect place either. Where to buy: EB Games – $79

Pokemon Model Kits Love a Pokémon, build one yourself with these model kits that are pretty simple to put together and will tide you over until the Pokémon LEGO destroys your wallet next year. Where to buy: HobbyCo, MetroHobbies, Amazon

Kirby Paper Roll Holder (Inhale) Look at this guy, he’s sucked up a whole role of paper. You gotta help him out. Don’t even think about it. Where to buy: My Nintendo Store – $44.50

Uniqlo Pokémon UT Range Uniqlo is known for its fairly affordable fashion, and they’ve also got some great designs that aren’t just renders slapped on the front of a shirt like you see elsewhere. Where to buy: Uniqlo

Rosalina’s Storybook As featured in Super Mario Galaxy, Rosalina’s Story book makes the jump to real life with this hardcover 112 paged book featuring beautiful artwork from the game. It’s out before Christmas too. Shop around for this one! Where to buy: Amazon, Boffins, Booktopia, Dymocks, EB Games, My Nintendo Store, QBD Books, Gamesmen, Pixelcrib, ($~40)

Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary 4K Bluray Bless your mate with this, the highest quality copy of the original Super Mario Bros. movie that money can buy. It’s nice, it’s got bonuses – it just is the Super Mario Bros. movie from 1993. Where to buy: Umbrella Ent ($60)

PROPLICA The Legend of Zelda Master Sword Look if you’re gonna buy a sword to put on display, you might as well go the full hog and just get the best one. Where to buy: My Nintendo Store, Gamesmen – $339-$349

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Travelling Korok Plush Available in either a Red Backpack or a Brown Backpack variation, these Travelling Korok plushes are adorable, and easy to throw around the place just you do in the game. Where to buy: My Nintendo Store – $39

The Legend of Zelda Heart Container Light Look I’m not sure about the iMac stand on the bottom of it, but this Heart Container light does look pretty rad – also it’s red. There’s also a Bokoblin Chest. Where to buy: Amazon, The Gamesmen – $40

Super Mario Super Star LED Neon USB Light Look I got into a rabbit hole of Nintendo lights and this one came up too – it’s super! It’ll keep you up at night! Where to buy: The Gamesmen – $50

Stocking Stuffers

Super Mario 2026 Wall Calendar The gift that keeps on giving all year—although admittedly, it’s unclear how you’d fit this in a stocking, as bending it is not recommended. Also available in Donkey Kong. (not inside him) Where to buy: Amazon – $22

Game Boy Light Not to be confused with the Game Boy Pocket Light, but if you want a Game Boy this year that’s already built—and also serves a practical purpose as a room light—this one will serve you well. Where to buy: JB Hi-Fi – $20

Pikmin Terrarium Collection These little cute Pikmin Terrariums are a neat little random gift, random in that no one will be expecting them and you don’t know what you’re going to get either. There’s two collections available. Where to buy: Gamesmen – $25

The Legend of Zelda – Hyrule Crest Mug How’s about a mug that’s a little different, a little classy maybe. Where to buy: EB Games – $10

Kirby assorted Capsule Toys There’s a whole range of Kirby capsule toys out there—everyone loves Kirby. They’re cheap, and there are plush ones, figure-like ones, and even food-themed ones (not edible, they just look like food…). Where to buy: Kmart, EB Games – $5-10

Transformers – Robosen Elite Optimus Prime Figure This isn’t a stocking stuffer nor is it Nintendo, and it’s nearly a grand, but like if you want to buy me something….