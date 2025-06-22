Powerwave’s Nintendo Switch 2 range of accessories reviewed

Advertisement

The fine folks at Powerwave sent over a big old box of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories for us to test, and we’ve put them through their paces. These cases, chargers, and kits are only on sale in Australia, but they’re world-class with almost all of them so well made, we were impressed— even more so when you look up the pricing. All products here are available locally from EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, The Gamesmen and Amazon.

Premium Carry Case

The first thing you’ll notice about this case is the chonk factor. It’s a big boy, and it’s several times thicker than a Nintendo Switch 2, but for that size you’re rewarded with a massive amount of space to store other things. Despite the protruding analogue stick and D-Pad silhouettes, the system actually sits at the bottom of the case. That means there’s space at the top for two flaps that have storage for up to 30 Game Cards. In the lid, there’s a zipped mesh compartment that can store a heck of a lot: extra Joy-Con, the Joy-Con straps, or some cables, battery, or even an AC adapter.

The system sits in the bottom on some really soft felt, and the zip can travel around the system with no need to worry if the inside of the zip is going to scratch the system. The outer shell is a rugged weave-like material and will protect against a drop, and put up with a lot thrown in to a bag.

I’d love a slimmer version of this case; Powerwave do have one (that’s next), but it’s softer than this. If you don’t mind the chonk and need to store more than just the console and games, it’s a great choice.

Powerwave Slim Soft Travel Case

Powerwave’s other Switch 2 case is a lot slimmer than the Premium Carry Case, but you also lose a lot of other benefits of that case. However if you’re after a smaller case, that’s soft and just for the Switch 2 to be put away in this could be the one for you.

You can however click the buttons and triggers through it which was a little worrisome that it might unlock the Switch in my bag (if you’re travelling with the Switch 2 though you’re probably better off putting on the new PIN lock though). Inside there’s just a tiny little mesh pouch for maybe storying an AirTag and possibly a couple of Switch Game Cards, but they could just fly out at anytime.

Powerwave Crystal Case

I’m not a super-big fan of translucent plastic cases for things, including phones. They always get greasy and they always end up going yellow over time. Powerwave’s Crystal Case doesn’t feel like the same translucent material as these things, but it’s still pretty glossy. It will show up marks as , dust and other bits under it like there’s no tomorrow.

The two parts that make up the Joy-Con 2 portion of the case have the face of the controller slotting in the grip around the back. The grip around the hump adds some nice ergonomics to the Joy-Con for sure, but even after lining up the two pieces again and again, it always felt like the front was going to pop off – maybe it wouldn’t, but maybe over time.

If you’re a fan of these types of cases and material, it’ll be for you; the added ergonomic grips on the back are a bonus and help make the Joy-Con feel better in your hands too.

Powerwave Charging Grip with Battery

Out of the box, the Switch 2 comes with a Joy-Con grip, but you’ll need to snap your Joy-Con back onto the Switch 2 to get them to charge. Nintendo has a charging option, but you’ll need to be tethered with a USB-C cable to charge and go. Powerwave’s Charging Grip is a little different as it has a battery in the grip – and it’s also got an angled design too.

First up, the design: the angled grips don’t do too much to help with the flat ergonomics of the Joy-Con 2, but you might find it nicer to hold the controller on an angle. It didn’t do too much for me, but if you’ve got bigger hands, I think you’ll benefit.

Secondly, is the charging part, and it works fairly well using a USB-C cable (included) to keep things topped up. On the back, there’s a little button to turn the charger on or off and a battery meter to know when to recharge. At ten dollars less than Nintendo’s own charging grip, which doesn’t even have a battery, it’s one to consider even if it does look a little weird.

Powerwave Compact Charging Stand

This one is cute and tiny, and nice and minimal on your TV cabinet compared to some of the bigger and bulkier Joy-Con chargers we’ve seen in the past. It’s simple, this one: plop down your Joy-Con 2 onto the dock and it charges, but there are a few nice things here to consider. This one actually is magnetised. I’ve seen others that don’t have the magnets and are just gravity based and the Joy-Con 2 barely holds on in the slots.

Placing down the Joy-Con 2 and just having that little snap and guided magnet drop helps out a lot. The downside? There’s a little more resistance pulling it out, and you might pull up the whole thing. This one folds up real nice and tidy, and easy to throw into a bag or even a pouch.

Powerwave Quad Charging Stand

Remember those bigger charging stands I was talking about 20 seconds ago? This is one of them, and there’s nothing wrong with them; they’re just a little more statuesque and stick out a bit more in the TV cabinet or on your shelf. Like the Compact Charging Stand, these are also magnetised, which helps with attaching them. The charging lights on top aren’t overly garish either, with a subtle green or red depending on their charging status.

I should note that this, along with every other accessory here in this roundup, comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable so it can work in the Switch 2 dock. A solid Joy-Con 2 dock, we’ve seen this sort of design popular with the original Switch and it works a lot better with the magnets.

Powerwave Game Card Case

This shell case is nicely put together with a cool-to-touch metal outer shell and soft rubber inside to keep all the GameCards protected – mostly from you as if you were to drop this, yeah, you’ll ding the outside, but inside everything should absorb the drop and keep everything in place. The case stays closed with a nice, strong magnet, so there’s no clip or hook to wreck the nice, clean lines.

In all the Switch 2 gear I received to review, there was another Game Card Case just like this — and believe me, it’s definitely possible to make a bad one (review on that one soon). Thankfully, this isn’t one of them.

Powerwave Silicon Grips

Like the Crystal Plastic Case above, I’m a bit suss on silicon grips — some people love them. These ones, like the Crystal Case, also add a nice grip on the back for improved ergonomics. But I couldn’t get them to sit perfectly between the Joy-Con 2 and the console.

Just through normal use — holding the controller and playing — they’d shift out of place. Not sure how you’d do it better, but these aren’t for me. At least unlike a lot of other grips, you can still dock the console with these on.

Powerwave Premium Pack

So you want a case, a screen protector, and a Joy-Con charger — all in one box? Then this is what you want. It includes the same Premium Case as mentioned above, just in black, the same Compact Charging Stand, and a screen protector as well.

Now, about the screen protector — and I’m not sure when these became a thing — but it has an anti-blue light filter. That might work like Night Shift does in software on your phone, but it comes with a terrible side effect unless you’re gaming in a dark room. In sunlight or even a brightly lit home, it’s blue. Like, obviously blue. I couldn’t ignore it.

And while the applicator worked perfectly — I lined it up just right, no smudges or dust — I just couldn’t get past how blue the screen looked. So off it went.

