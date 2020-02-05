Even Sakurai thinks there’s too many Fire Emblem characters in Smash

The joke about how many Fire Emblem characters are in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was reignited with the addition of Three Houses’ Byleth being added as the fifth downloadable character to the game’s Fighter Pass. Now even series producer Masahiro Sakurai believes that there are too many Fire Emblem characters in the game.

In his weekly Famitsu column Sakurai confirmed that Byleth was added to the game by request from Nintendo and that it was not his pick. He also said that because there are too many sword fighters, he has to give each fighter different tactics to make things interesting.

The new fighters were not decided by my own favourites, they’re brought by Nintendo. I understand as well. There are too many [Fire Emblem] characters. And there are also too many sword users. But it has been decided like that, so I just proceed as is. Since there are so many sword users, I bring in tactics exclusive to each fighter. Masahiro Sakurai, Director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

So if you thought there were too many Fire Emblem characters in Smash, you’re in good company.

Translation via BlackKite on twitter