Rocket League updated with Switch 2 improvements

60FPS all around.

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 24, 2026

Rocket League is the next ongoing game to receive a Switch 2 update, with the latest version including a bunch of enhancements for the new console.

The game now runs at 1080p on Switch 2 in both docked and handheld modes, although in handheld that’s more of an upper limit. The good news is that in both modes the game now runs at 60FPS. The performance/quality toggle has also been removed, as the setting is now redundant.

Alongside this are increased world detail, higher texture quality, improved lighting, ambient occlusion, and higher-resolution shadows. All the nice stuff.

There’s no need for a separate download, as this is simply an update to the regular Nintendo Switch version of the game.

