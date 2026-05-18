Nintendo has a new mobile game, Pictonico!, which turns photos into mini-games - Vooks

Out of the blue, a brand new Nintendo mobile game been announced for both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store this morning. Pictonico! is a new game from Intelligent Systems (and clearly influenced by Wario Ware) that lets you turn your own photos into one of 80 mini-games. It’s set to be released on iOS and Android on May 28, a little over a week from now.

Some of the mini-games are free, but there are two separate purchases if you want to play more of them. The first batch of paid games is $12.99 AUD, while the second is $9.49 AUD. You don’t need to buy these, and the game doesn’t require a constant online connection either.

This is still fresh so we don’t have an English trailer just yet, but you can see the game in action on the store pages and in the Japanese teaser video below.