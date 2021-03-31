Nintendo goes green: Mario Kart to feature electric karts going forward
Nintendo has announced, to support new regulations in Japan and in cross promotion with Voltswagon, that Mario Kart is going green.
The next Mario Kart game will feature only electric Karts. For Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the new Voltswagen ID.4 will be added to the game for free as DLC later today. Mario Kart Tour will also be updated to feature the new karts starting today, April 1st.
Since 1994, The karts in Mario Kart have featured a petrol engine. Some items in the game will change. The Power Star is now becoming the Power Battery. The Bullet Bill, which uses a jet engine to speed up players, will now be a Bullet Steve. This new Bullet Steve is Electric Powered and uses magnets to propel itself against the earth’s gravity.
Races will now be instead of 50cc and 150cc for example, 50w and 150w to further reflect the new electric change.
Nintendo has not announced a new Mario Kart game yet, but we should expect to see this in the next game.