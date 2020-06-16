Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory is a 3D rhythm game and it’s coming to Switch

Square Enix have given an update on what’s happening with Kingdom Hearts in 2020, and usually that wouldn’t mean anything to Switch users – but today it does!

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is a new 3D rhythm game, it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch as well as the other games. It appears to play much like Theatrhythm but in 3D. There will be more than 140 songs from both the Kingdom Hearts series as well as Disney. There will be multiplayer as well, including online support.

Here is the trailer and some footage of the game in action. The trailer says the game is coming out Worldwide in 2020. We’ll let you know when there’s a more specific date.