Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory launching on Switch this November

Nintendo has just dropped another Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase on us with no warning, and it contained a bunch of info about new games, including Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

During the Partner Showcase, Nintendo announced that Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on the 13th of November 2020, about 3 months away. The previously-announced spinoff rhythm game features over 140 songs from the series, including both series-specific songs and songs from Disney films featured in the games, such as Frozen’s Let It Go. It also features online and local VS multiplayer, and a Switch-exclusive Free-for-All mode which can be played by up to 8 local players.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is available to preorder on the Nintendo Switch eShop right now, for a whopping $89.95.