The Kingdom Hearts games are coming to the Switch, but via cloud streaming

Surprise, along with revealing Kingdom Heart’s Sora as the final character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate early this morning. Sakurai also got to reveal that the Kingdom Heart games are coming to the Nintendo Switch…. via cloud streaming.

All three games will streaming off the cloud, here’s the games and what versions they are;

KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

KINGDOM HEARTS III

Because they’re cloud games the chance these launch in Australia is highly unlikely. No release date has been revealed for these games yet – we’ll let you know though – if we actually get them.