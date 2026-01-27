Virtual Boy Nintendo Classics lineup to feature two unreleased games

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming Virtual Boy Nintendo Classics, set to launch next month, and has revealed that the lineup will include two previously unreleased games.

Those two games are Zero Racers and D-HOPPER. Zero Racers is actually an F-Zero title that was originally scheduled for release in 1996, but we all know what happened next. The game was completed, though never released, and we’ll finally be able to play it for the first time. As for D-HOPPER that game hasn’t been seen in years, and will be the first time it’ll be playable as well outside of trades shows over 30 years ago.

Nintendo is splitting the game lineup into two waves: a range of titles available at launch, followed by additional games coming at a later date. The previously unreleased games will also arrive later.

Also coming later is the ability to change the colour palette of the games. No more famous red-and-black only — players will be able to switch to greyscale, green, or other options, effectively mimicking what happens when you remove the red lens from the headset.

Virtual Boy Nintendo Classics launches on February 17. You’ll need either the $139 AUD Virtual Boy accessory, or you can opt for the cardboard version for $29.95 AUD. These games are playable both of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Launch

3D Tetris

Galactic Pinball

Teleroboxer

Virtual Boy Wario Land

The Mansion of Innsmouth

GOLF

Red Alarm

Coming later

Mario Clash

Mario Tennis

Jack Bros

Space Invaders Virtual Collection

Virtual Bowling

Virtual Force

V-Tetris

Previously unreleased games coming later