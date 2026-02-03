Preview: Virtual Boy Nintendo Classics – A strange Reality

Nintendo invited some Aussie gaming press to their offices to take a look at, and go hands-on with, some of the first-quarter games for 2026. Alongside Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics lineup here, we also spent time with Mario Tennis Fever, and the Capcom pair of Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata.

The Virtual Boy returns, and Nintendo had both the cardboard Virtual Boy and the plastic Virtual Boy headset and stand. Seeing the cardboard Virtual Boy did make me miss the Labo VR set even more, and also made me curious if this new set up might make those Labo minigames compatible with the Switch 2. Like most people, I never got to use the original Virtual Boy. From the reception at the time and the years since, it never felt like I had missed out much. That said, it means I have been missing out on an additional Wario Land game all these years, and it is nearly time to fix that.

Both units come with their pros and cons, and without more time with them where I have more control of my environment, they’re only currently passing observations. The Cardboard VB requires you to hold the unit to your face, offering the more comfortable option of playing the games. Although this does mean that it is only as comfortable for as long as you want to hold your Switch in front of your face.

The plastic VB recreation is more impressive. It’s as close as you’re going to get to play a VB unit without forking out the even bigger bucks for a real VB. Playing this way means you can have a more comfortable control set up. This is the only comfortable part of the VB though. It was difficult to get to a good or realistic height on the unit where I wasn’t hunched over and having to push my face against the VB. It will be good to get some longer time with the VB once it is released, even just to have a quick dip into some Nintendo history.



There were only so many of both types of units, so we didn’t have a lot of time to spend with each game. Here are the ones I tested:

Galactic Pinball – I enjoy a good pinball game, even if I’m far from a Pinball Wizard. Galactic Pinball is a game I will need to go back to later this month. I was still working out my posture for the plastic headset, juggling between pinballing and becoming very self-conscious of how hunched I was trying to look into the headset. The game seems alright, even if a bit basic and not a sequel to Revenge of the ‘Gator.

Virtual Boy Wario Land – For me, finally playing VB Wario Land was the main event for previewing this Classics App. Straight away, it’s easy to see that this game is a follow-up to the original Wario Land, which I am not going to complain about (especially in the absence of that game on the GB Classics app). Even though I’d seen it in enough games over the years, it was neat to experience an early example of using the 3D foreground and background with Wario leaping between the two. I look forward to spending more time playing this game properly, just as any self-respecting Wario fan should.

Teleroboxer – This boxing game feels like it is the key title to showcase the VB. It immediately feels like the realisation of what Nintendo was wanting to do with the system all those years ago. In the round I played, I was knocked around while working out the controls, and after that, I was still getting knocked about, just a little less. It seems like a fun Punch-Out-esque boxing game, and I have no doubt I’ll be returning to get 3D robot-pummeled again.

The Mansion of Innsmouth – I was drawn to this game from the VB launch title reveal. It’s wild that there was a Lovecraftian-inspired first-person game on the system. It’s definitely a game that benefits from getting some more time in to work it out and get an understanding of how it controls. Leaping right in, it felt like I was slipping into madness as I tried to navigate some old-school first-person horror. The first creature I came across, I died nearly straight away. Although, I was surprised I was able to find it in the first place as the corridors felt indistinguishable from one another. I’m still interested in working this game out, but at a glance it was a rough time.

3D Tetris – I love playing Tetris and am keen to try out new and different ways to play this classic. I did not spend long with 3D Tetris. I chose the mode where you need to fill in the 3D well. While I was able to look past the visual mess, the blocks fell at such a glacial pace that I did not have time for them. There is a possibility that I missed a speed-up or drop button, but that will be for another day when I run out of other VB games to try.

Virtual Boy Nintendo Classics launches on February 17. You’ll need either the $139 AUD Virtual Boy accessory, or you can opt for the cardboard version for $29.95 AUD. These games are playable both of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.