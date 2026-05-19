The Adventures of Elliot gets new 'Prologue' demo - Vooks

Sir, a second The Adventures of Elliot demo has hit the eShop

Square Enix sure do love their demos, and we can’t complain. The upcoming The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales has another demo, and this one will carry progress over to the full game so you can get a head start on all the action.

Alongside the new demo, there’s also a new trailer showing off some fresh gameplay footage. The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is now just under a month away, with a release date of June 18, 2026.

The new demo can be downloaded from the game’s listing on the eShop.