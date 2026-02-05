Switch 2
The Adventures of Elliot kick off this June on Switch 2
Not long to go now.
Among the games to finally receive a release date during last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase was Square Enix’s latest 2D-HD outing, The Adventures of Elliot.
The game will be seeing a digital and physical release on June 18th, just a couple of months away. There’s also been a demo available since last year, if you missed it the first time and want to see the game running for yourself.
