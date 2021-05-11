Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol coming in Lucasfilm Classic Games double pack to Switch
Two classic Super Nintendo games are coming to the Switch as a double pack. Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol will see the two games together with some modern improvements and features. It looks like Dotemu responsible for the ports. They’ve worked on Streets of Rages 4 and the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.
The games now feature the ability to save anywhere, museum content including a video with the original creators of the game, soundtracks and achievements. You can also listen to the two game’s soundtrack separately. Local co-op is also possible.
After Disney released the Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King bundle, it’s good to see s Lucasfilm Classic Games brand. We’re haven’t seen any more Disney games yet, but hopefully, we’ll see more Lucasfilm ones.
Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol will launch on June 29. The pack was discovered on the eShop but a physical release may also be on the cards. We’ll update the story once we find out.
Source: Nintendo Everything