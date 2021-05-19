Zelda and Loftwing amiibo arrive alongside Skyward Sword HD
It was a little odd when Nintendo announced Skyward Sword HD that there wasn’t a new amiibo now – they’ve now fixed that.
Releasing alongside the game, the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo not only features a Loftwing but can essentially be used in game as one. If you use the amiibo in the game you can return to the sky at any point – it’ll also let you return to that same point as well – even in dungeons. Handy!
We’ll update this story when we have local details and pricing. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo are out on July 16th.
