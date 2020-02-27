Zarude is Pokémon Sword and Shields newest mythical Pokémon

As teased earlier in the month, The Pokémon Company took the wraps off the next mythical Pokémon as part of Pokémon Day celebrations.

The Pokémon was revealed to Zarude, a dark/grass type. How we’ll be able to unlock and catch Zarude (and when) is still a mystery.

Zarude is a Dark- and Grass-type Pokémon that can grow vines from the back of its neck, its wrists, and the soles of its feet at will. The vines are strong and flexible and are useful for many different situations. They can be used to wrap around tree branches to move around and grab Berries from distant branches, and they even have healing properties.



This Mythical Pokémon lives in a pack deep in the dense forests of Galar. It treats anyone that isn’t part of its pack with immediate hostility. When fighting, Zarude swings around from tree branches, attacking relentlessly with its sharp claws. Its quick wit helps it excel in battles. Zarude is only available in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and can’t be encountered in regular gameplay.

Also announced overnight was the Pokémon of the year as voted by the people of the world. The entire top ten was revealed, with Greninja coming in on top.