Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Set for February Release
Konami has announced the release date for Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, a compilation of Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games. Yes, there were enough titles to justify a collection!
The collection will be available in both digital and physical formats on February 27th. We’ll endeavor to confirm whether this includes a physical release in Australia. The full list of games included in the collection is as follows:
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (1998 / Game Boy)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories (1999 / Game Boy, Game Boy Color)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories (2000 Japan, 2002 United States, 2003 Europe / Game Boy Color)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist (2000 / Game Boy Color / Includes Online Battle Support)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 (2001 / Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul (2001 Japan, 2002 United States, 2003 Europe / Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards (2002 Japan, 2003 United States, 2004 Europe / Game Boy Advance)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction (2003 Japan, 2004 United States and Europe / Game Boy Advance)
The games include save state functionality, customizable backgrounds, and even online support for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist. More titles will receive online support after release.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection is scheduled for release on February 27, 2025.
