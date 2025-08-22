Ys X: Proud Nordics headed to Switch 2 outside Japan in Early 2026
Quality of life improvements, and even as 120fps mode included.
If you’re thinking, isn’t this game already out, and isn’t it already on the Switch 2? Then you’d be correct on both counts. Ys X: Nordic was released on the Nintendo Switch in the West in 2024, and Ys X: Proud Nordics, the enhanced version for the Nintendo Switch 2, is already out in Japan. We’re getting this version of the game in early 2026. They don’t make it easy on us, do they?
The Switch 2 version comes with a range of quality-of-life improvements. It runs at a solid 60fps, with an optional 120fps performance mode available as well.
Here’s what NIS America have to say about the game:
Experience Adol and Karja’s unforgettable journey across Obelia Gulf with new quality of life improvements, then discover the new story centering around Öland Island, and the mysterious newcomers Canute and Astrid. And once you’re ready, challenge yourself in the devious, time-trial dungeon of Muspelheim, where every second counts. Your new adventure awaits!
As the definitive edition of this critically acclaimed entry in the Ys series, Ys X: Proud Nordics offers all of the fast-paced combat and enthralling narrative of the original release, with new mechanics, a high-difficulty dungeon, and a brand-new storyline seamlessly integrated throughout the game.