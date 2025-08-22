Ys X: Proud Nordics headed to Switch 2 outside Japan in Early 2026

If you’re thinking, isn’t this game already out, and isn’t it already on the Switch 2? Then you’d be correct on both counts. Ys X: Nordic was released on the Nintendo Switch in the West in 2024, and Ys X: Proud Nordics, the enhanced version for the Nintendo Switch 2, is already out in Japan. We’re getting this version of the game in early 2026. They don’t make it easy on us, do they?

The Switch 2 version comes with a range of quality-of-life improvements. It runs at a solid 60fps, with an optional 120fps performance mode available as well.

Here’s what NIS America have to say about the game: