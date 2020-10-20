You can play as Luigi in Super Mario Bros. 35

Super Mario Bros. 35 has been out for nearly three weeks now, and only now have people figure out that a playable Luigi is hiding in it.

It’s not simple to just pick Luigi, you’ll have to earn it and be somewhat good at the game (so I’m out).

To play as you Luigi you’ll have to have be over level 100. When you get there you get a “Star Ranking”. Once you do that you can then hold L when loading into a game. The below Twitter video demonstrates how it works.

Hold L when you start a match and you can be a Luigi! L is real in SMB35! #SuperMarioBros35 #NintendoSwitchOnline #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ixEM5FtU5r — Combo @ Open Commissions (@CombotronRobot) October 20, 2020

So get good, and you too can unlock Luigi. Who knows who else is hiding in the game now?